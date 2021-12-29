Owner of Mumma Maria’s House restaurant in Detroit honors memory of late wife

The restaurant owner pays tribute to his late wife by naming the establishment after his late wife.

DETROIT – It’s more than just a name. The owners of a restaurant on Detroit’s east side is paying special tribute to his late wife and keeping her legacy alive.

Opening a restaurant during the COVID pandemic is not an easy task, but a man from St. Clair Shores was determined to do it.

Mumma Maria’s House is an authentic Italian-style restaurant that opened on Kercheval Avenue a year ago. Carl “Mr. G” Giordano is the owner.

Giordano was inspired to open the restaurant to share recipes that were important to him and his wife. Maria, his wife, died in 2018 at the age of 57. They had been married for 30 years.

Now Giordano is spreading awareness about the disease his wife had and honoring her memory through their recipes. He has received support from customers who are also going through challenging times.

