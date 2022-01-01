42º

Family, friends hold balloon release to honor couple killed in New Year’s Eve crash last year

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Family and friends of Rodney and Marlene Rodriguez gathered on Friday to pay tribute to the couple one year after they were killed in a crash in Detroit’s Corktown.

Detroit police said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Michigan Avenue near 16th Street on Dec. 31, 2020.

Family said Rodney Rodriguez had just picked up his wife Marlene Rodriguez from work at MGM and they were heading home when they were hit by another driver at high speed.

“They were devoted parents, grandparents and also great-grandparents. And they tried to follow God with all their hearts,” Manny Colon said.

Rodney Rodriguez is Manny Colon’s brother.

The family wants justice. They said the driver they believe is responsible was drinking and the case is going through the court system.

