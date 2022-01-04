24º

Port Huron man charged in murder of 33-year-old woman found in parked car, officials say

Robert Tonchen charged, authorities say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Robert Kimin Tonchen (Port Huron Police Department)

PORT HURON, Mich. – A Port Huron man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old woman who was found inside a parked vehicle the morning of New Year’s Day, officials said.

Police were called around 5:45 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 1) to the 2700 block of Vanness Street. They said they found Stephanie Thompson, 33, of Port Huron, dead inside a vehicle.

Thompson had obvious signs on trauma on her body, according to authorities.

Port Huron officers executed a search warrant at 11:10 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Manuel Street. They arrested Robert Kimin Tonchen, 46, of Port Huron, in connection with Thompson’s murder, police said.

Tonchen was taken to the Port Huron Police Department and later lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention Center. He was arraigned Monday on charges of homicide -- open murder, tampering with evidence and fourth-degree arson.

Officials said he stood mute, and bond was denied.

Tonchen’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 11.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Port Huon police at 810-984-8415 or 810-984-5383.

Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

