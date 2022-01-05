30º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detroit Molotov cocktail arsons: Video shows men igniting car, throwing bottle off house

Detroit police seek help identifying people responsible

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Detroit Crime, Arson, Detroit Arson, Molotov Cocktail, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit's East Side, Detroit's West Side, Lodewyck Street, Woodbine Street
Images from doorbell cameras that show Detroit Molotov cocktail crimes in December 2021. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are investigating a pair of incidents involving Molotov cocktails -- one in which a car was ignited from the inside and another in which a man threw the burning bottle at a house and watched it bounce off into the snow.

Car ignited

The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 5200 block of Lodewyck Street on Detroit’s east side, officials said.

Video shows two men breaking a car window and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside the vehicle, starting a fire.

They got back inside a black pickup truck and fled the scene.

Attempted arson at home

A man was caught on video around 7 a.m. Dec. 29 outside a home in the 16900 block of Woodbine Street on Detroit’s west side.

A silver or white Ford Transit work van drove north on Woodbine Street and parked just north of the home, according to authorities.

Police said the man walked into the yard, lit a Molotov cocktail and then threw it at the house, in an attempt to light it on fire. Video shows the bottle bouncing off the house and landing in the snow.

Two people were inside the home at the time, officials said.

Investigation ongoing

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email