Detroit Molotov cocktail arsons: Video shows men igniting car, throwing bottle off house

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a pair of incidents involving Molotov cocktails -- one in which a car was ignited from the inside and another in which a man threw the burning bottle at a house and watched it bounce off into the snow.

Car ignited

The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 5200 block of Lodewyck Street on Detroit’s east side, officials said.

Video shows two men breaking a car window and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside the vehicle, starting a fire.

They got back inside a black pickup truck and fled the scene.

Arson Investigation

Where: 5200 block of Lodewyck

When: 12/18 at 5 p.m.

Investigators are looking for two men seen breaking a car window and throwing a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle, starting a fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-628-2900. pic.twitter.com/uWcU9en4b7 — DPD 5th Precinct (@DPD5Pct) December 22, 2021

Attempted arson at home

A man was caught on video around 7 a.m. Dec. 29 outside a home in the 16900 block of Woodbine Street on Detroit’s west side.

A silver or white Ford Transit work van drove north on Woodbine Street and parked just north of the home, according to authorities.

Police said the man walked into the yard, lit a Molotov cocktail and then threw it at the house, in an attempt to light it on fire. Video shows the bottle bouncing off the house and landing in the snow.

Two people were inside the home at the time, officials said.

ATTEMPTED ARSON

Where: 16900 Woodbine

When: 12/29 around 7 a.m.

Investigators are looking to identify a suspect seen on doorbell video lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it in an attempt to burn down a home that had two people inside. pic.twitter.com/SDBhBq5Cyx — DPD 8th Precinct (@DPD8Pct) January 4, 2022

Investigation ongoing

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.