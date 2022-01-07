20º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police confiscate more than $1.5 million worth of drugs during search warrant

Officials confiscate fentanyl, cocaine, meth, more

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Drugs, Drug Bust, Search Warrant, Detroit Crime, Crime, Dale Street
Drugs and other items confiscated by Detroit police during a Jan. 6, 2022, bust. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police confiscated more than $1.5 million worth of drugs while executing a search warrant on Thursday, they said.

Members of the department’s Narcotic Conspiracy Division joined officers for a search warrant in the 18500 block of Dale Street, according to authorities.

One person was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm and felon in possession, officials said.

Here’s what police said they confiscated during the search warrant:

  • Fentanyl -- 290.9 grams (street value of $523,620).
  • Cocaine -- 1468.2 grams (street value of $587,280).
  • Meth -- 236.6 grams (street value of $425,880).
  • Marijuana -- 728.5 grams (street value of $14,570).
  • 110 pills (street value of $2,750).
  • One handgun.
  • $16,059 in cash.
  • Two vehicles.

The total street value of everything confiscated is $1,570,159, Detroit police said.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email