Detroit police confiscate more than $1.5 million worth of drugs during search warrant

DETROIT – Detroit police confiscated more than $1.5 million worth of drugs while executing a search warrant on Thursday, they said.
Members of the department’s Narcotic Conspiracy Division joined officers for a search warrant in the 18500 block of Dale Street, according to authorities.
One person was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm and felon in possession, officials said.
Here’s what police said they confiscated during the search warrant:
- Fentanyl -- 290.9 grams (street value of $523,620).
- Cocaine -- 1468.2 grams (street value of $587,280).
- Meth -- 236.6 grams (street value of $425,880).
- Marijuana -- 728.5 grams (street value of $14,570).
- 110 pills (street value of $2,750).
- One handgun.
- $16,059 in cash.
- Two vehicles.
The total street value of everything confiscated is $1,570,159, Detroit police said.