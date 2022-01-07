Detroit police confiscate more than $1.5 million worth of drugs during search warrant

Drugs and other items confiscated by Detroit police during a Jan. 6, 2022, bust.

DETROIT – Detroit police confiscated more than $1.5 million worth of drugs while executing a search warrant on Thursday, they said.

Members of the department’s Narcotic Conspiracy Division joined officers for a search warrant in the 18500 block of Dale Street, according to authorities.

One person was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm and felon in possession, officials said.

Here’s what police said they confiscated during the search warrant:

Fentanyl -- 290.9 grams (street value of $523,620).

Cocaine -- 1468.2 grams (street value of $587,280).

Meth -- 236.6 grams (street value of $425,880).

Marijuana -- 728.5 grams (street value of $14,570).

110 pills (street value of $2,750).

One handgun.

$16,059 in cash.

Two vehicles.

The total street value of everything confiscated is $1,570,159, Detroit police said.