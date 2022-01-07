Detroit police search for missing woman who left home Dec. 20, didn’t return

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a woman who has been missing since she left her home on Dec. 20.

Latima Warren, 32, left her home in the 8000 block of Vaughn Street on Detroit’s west side around 12 a.m. Dec. 20, according to authorities. She didn’t return home and hasn’t been seen since, officials said.

Warren is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, gray jogging pants and pint boots.

Anyone with information is asked to ball the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.