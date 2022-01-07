Live stream: Court hearing for Oxford High School mass shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley

Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. Watch live above.

Ethan Crumbley is scheduled to appear for court Friday to continue his probable cause conference.

The 15-year-old is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School on Nov. 30, killing four students and wounding seven other people.

Judge Nancy T. Carniak is hearing the case.

The teen, a sophomore at the high school, is facing 24 charges as an adult in connection with the mass shooting including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Crumbley was denied bond during his arraignment when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He first appeared for the probable cause conference on Monday, Dec. 13 in front of Judge Nancy Carniak at the 52nd District Court -- Division 3. He appeared virtually via video conference, remaining inside the Oakland County Jail.

The probable cause conference was adjourned until Friday, Jan. 7 while the defense and prosecution reviewed evidence.

This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Parents have bond hearing on Friday

Ethan Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are due in court Friday afternoon as they are attempting to get their bond reduced. The adult Crumbleys face four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

Jennifer and James Crumbley in court Dec. 14, 2021 for their probable cause hearing for charges in connection with the mass shooting Nov. 30, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. (WDIV)

Their bond is currently set at $500,000 and the judge will review both sides of the argument in court on Friday. On Dec. 23, the couple’s attorney argued that the couple is not a flight risk and requested their bond be lowered.

Read: ‘They will flee if they get the opportunity’: Prosecutor argues bond should not be lowered for parents of accused Oxford school shooter

The Oakland County prosecutor has already requested the judge not reduce their bonds and said the couple will “flee if they get the opportunity.”

The prosecutor also outlined evidence and showed drawings by their son that included the words, “blood everywhere” and a sketch of a handgun and a happy face crying with laughter.

The prosecutor also cited alleged extramarital affairs and the couple being $11,000 behind in house payments as reasons why they ignored signs of their sons depression and fixation on guns six months leading up to the shooting.

That evidence and the request will be reviewed on Friday.

FILE - This undated combo of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The parents, charged with their son in thefatal shooting,are returning to court Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, to ask for a lower bail.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Read more: Attorney: Oxford school staff, administrators betrayed trust by failing to prevent shooting, protect children