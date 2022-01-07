Oxford High School shooting suspect, parents expected in court on Friday: What to know

The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting and his parents are expected to be in court on Friday.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Friday is a crucial day in the Oxford High School shooting case as the accused shooter and his parents are all due in court.

Four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Ethan Crumbley will be in court for a probable cause conference while his parents Jennifer and James Crumbley will be in court attempting to get their bond reduced.

Their bond is current set at $500,000 and the judge will review both sides of the argument in court on Friday. On Dec. 23, the couple’s attorney argued that the couple is not a flight risk and requested their bond be lowered.

Read: ‘They will flee if they get the opportunity’: Prosecutor argues bond should not be lowered for parents of accused Oxford school shooter

The Oakland County prosecutor has already requested the judge not reduce their bonds and said the couple will “flee if they get the opportunity.”

The prosecutor also outlined evidence and showed drawings by their son that included the words, “blood everywhere” and a sketch of a handgun and a happy face crying with laughter.

The prosecutor also cited alleged extramarital affairs and the couple being $11,000 behind in house payments as reasons why they ignored signs of their sons depression and fixation on guns six months leading up to the shooting.

That evidence and the request will be reviewed on Friday.

Ethan Crumbley will be in court to continue his probable cause conference. On Dec. 13, Ethan Crumbley appeared virtually as his attorney argued for him to be moved back to a juvenile facility because he could hear adult inmates.

The assistant prosecutor agreed to speak to the sheriff’s office so Ethan Crumbley wouldn’t hear those adult inmates. The assistant prosecutor argued the juvenile facility is not secure enough for an inmate like Ethan Crumbley.

The judge denied the request to move Ethan Crumbley and said he should remain in adult jail because of the nature of the charges. They adjourned the probable cause to this Friday so the prosecution and defense could review evidence.

Ethan Crumbley will be in court Friday at 9 a.m. His parents will be in court at 1:15 p.m.

