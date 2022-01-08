14º

Local News

Prosecutors present new evidence in Oxford High School shooting case

Accused shooter, parents appear in court on Friday

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Oxford, Oakland County, News, Local, Local News, Ethan Crumbley, Oxford High School Shooting, Court, Shooting, School Shooting, Oxford High School, James Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley
New evidence presented in court in Oxford High School shooting case.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The suspected Oxford High School shooter and his parents made appearances in court on Friday.

Ethan Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which means his case now goes straight to trail. He is facing 24 separate charges.

Read more: Oxford High School mass shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley bound over to trial

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley were in court requesting a lower bond. The request was denied by the judge and will stay at $500,000 each.

Both parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for gross negligence that prosecutors say led to the shooting.

Read more: Bond reduction denied for parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

Ethan Crumbley appeared via video conference Friday to continue his probable cause conference in court.

Read: Complete Oxford High School shooting coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter