Prosecutors present new evidence in Oxford High School shooting case

New evidence presented in court in Oxford High School shooting case.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The suspected Oxford High School shooter and his parents made appearances in court on Friday.

Ethan Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which means his case now goes straight to trail. He is facing 24 separate charges.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley were in court requesting a lower bond. The request was denied by the judge and will stay at $500,000 each.

Both parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for gross negligence that prosecutors say led to the shooting.

Ethan Crumbley appeared via video conference Friday to continue his probable cause conference in court.

