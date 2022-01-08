Prosecutors present new evidence in Oxford High School shooting case

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The suspected Oxford High School shooter and his parents made appearances in court on Friday.
Ethan Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which means his case now goes straight to trail. He is facing 24 separate charges.
His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley were in court requesting a lower bond. The request was denied by the judge and will stay at $500,000 each.
Both parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for gross negligence that prosecutors say led to the shooting.
