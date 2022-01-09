Morning Briefing Jan. 9, 2022: $100M lawsuit against Oxford school district amended; Omicron spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A civil lawsuit brought by Geoffrey Fieger against the Oxford Community Schools district and several of its administrators and staff has been amended to include new counts against the defendants.

The current explosion of omicron-fueled coronavirus infections in the U.S. is causing a breakdown in basic functions and services — the latest illustration of how COVID-19 keeps upending life more than two years into the pandemic.

Police have arrested a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of a driver Friday afternoon on I-75 in Oakland County.

Between Thursday and Friday, Washtenaw County reported 1,403 COVID-19 cases—the largest number the county has seen within 24 hours since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic.

The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle when he was only 17 has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation, and avoid convictions on the two felonies he’d been facing.

Michigan reported 40,692 new cases of COVID-19 and 259 virus-related deaths Friday -- a record average of 20,346 cases over a two-day period.

The daily average of 20,346 cases surpasses Wednesday’s average of 13,673 cases per day and is the highest in Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 259 deaths announced Friday, 136 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,636,611, including 27,822 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,595,919 cases and 27,563 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.