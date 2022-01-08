Suspect arrested in non-fatal shooting that closed I-75 in Oakland County

Police have arrested a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of a driver Friday afternoon on I-75 in Oakland County.

Northbound lanes on I-75 were closed for hours Friday after a man was shot at while driving in the area of East Holly Road. Police say at around 12:10 p.m., someone fired shots at the man while on the freeway, striking him.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition. Police say the man is still in serious condition as of Saturday afternoon.

The man and witnesses told authorities that the shots came from a person driving a white Audi. The shooter reportedly fled the scene onto East Holly Road after the shooting.

After executing several search warrants Friday night, police say that a person has been taken into custody, along with evidence that includes a handgun. The suspect’s identity has not been released, but officials say the shooting was not a random incident.

Investigators expect to provide a report to the prosecutor’s office soon, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-584-5740.

Northbound lanes on I-75 have been reopened since about 3 p.m. Friday.

