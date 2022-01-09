Police: Driver dies after crashing into parked fire truck in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A person has died after crashing into a parked fire truck in Highland Park, according to police.

Officials say that at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a person driving a Ford Explorer westbound on Davison Freeway lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear end of a fire truck that was parked near Oakland Avenue. Two Highland Park fire trucks were reportedly parked and blocking part of westbound Davison Freeway while assisting two vehicles on the embankment.

The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old, had to be cut out of the vehicle by the first responders, officials said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition following the crash, officials said.

That stretch of the freeway was initially closed for investigation.

No other details have been provided at this time.

