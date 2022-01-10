Morning Briefing Jan. 10, 2022: Expert explains why he thinks COVID pandemic will end in 2022

University of Michigan immunologist and professor Dr. Jim Baker joins us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the state of the pandemic, and it's potential end.

With the coronavirus spreading at an unseen rate in Michigan and beyond, it can be hard to imagine any end in sight.

But University of Michigan immunologist and professor Dr. Jim Baker says he thinks the pandemic will come to an end in 2022.

Dr. Baker joined us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the current state of the pandemic and its future.

“When we talk about pandemic, this huge wave of infection that goes around the world, we usually see a lot of different phases,” Dr. Baker explained to Devin Scillian on Sunday’s Flashpoint program. “The more people are immune to the virus, the more people have a vaccine, the less likely they’re going to have a serious effect from this.”

Dr. Baker has been keeping a pandemic blog and recently wrote about the pandemic ending this year.

Ad

Read more here.

Related: Civil lawsuit against Oxford school district, staff amended to include new counts

Monday morning will begin a new chapter for those in the Oxford Community School district.

At that point, parts of Oxford Middle School and Oxford Bridges will become the temporary facility for Oxford High School students in what will be a major return back to the classroom following November’s school shooting.

The alternate hybrid schedule will be in place for the first two weeks of class, starting Monday and lasting until the Jan. 21.

Ad

The following week, students will return to the classroom at the newly renovated Oxford High School. Renovations, however, are expected to be completed no later than an. 17. Students will physically return the week of Jan. 24.

Read more here.

Chante Collins has lived at a home in Hamtramck for 15 years.

She typically works Saturdays, with her night shift typically ending around 10:30. But she was asked to stay for an extra hour on Saturday night. Collins believes she’s alive because she was at work when a fire started at her home.

“There’s a chance I could’ve been walking in the door or been getting in the house and whatever exploded and I would’ve been house,” Collins said. “Anybody in my part of house wouldn’t have survived.”

Ad

Collins, 32, said her phone lit up as flames ripped through the home.

Read more here.

Weather forecast: Dangerous cold continues

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 40,692 new cases of COVID-19 and 259 virus-related deaths Friday -- a record average of 20,346 cases over a two-day period.

The daily average of 20,346 cases surpasses Wednesday’s average of 13,673 cases per day and is the highest in Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 259 deaths announced Friday, 136 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,636,611, including 27,822 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,595,919 cases and 27,563 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Ad

Read the latest COVID report here.