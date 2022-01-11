Boil water notice issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake

The areas affected by a Commerce Township and Walled Lake boil water notice.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Commerce Township and Walled Lake after a water main break caused a loss of pressure.

Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority are working to repair the broken water main.

When a water system loses pressure, there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. As a result, precautionary measures have been taken.

RELATED: Boil water advisory issued in Novi

“Although no contamination has been detected, as a precaution, all water customers in the affected area are advised to boil water used for drinking and cooking,” officials said. “Boiling the water will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water. Water should be boiled for at least one minute and allowed to cool before consumption.”

Ad

A map of the area affected by the Jan. 11, 2022, boil water notice in Commerce Township and Walled Lake. (WDIV)

Residents affected by the boil water notice should use boiled, bottled or disinfected water to drink, make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth and prepare food.

The water systems are being flushed, and samples will be collected for testing, officials said.

The boil water notice will be lifted when lab results confirm the water is safe to drink.

Residents can call the water hotline, 248-858- 1555, to check the status of the notice. The hotline will be updated when the notice is lifted, authorities said. Click here for current drinking water notifications.

You can see a list of the affected areas below.