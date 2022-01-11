25º

LIVE

Local News

Here are the winners of the 2022 NACTOY Awards

Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco win top spots

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: 2022 NACTOY Awards, NACTOY, Auto News, Automotive News, Automobiles, Cars, Trucks, Van, Auto, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco, Honda Civic
The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards were announced Tuesday morning in Detroit.

DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards were announced Tuesday morning in Detroit.

An independent jury of 50 automotive journalists determined the winners. This year is the second year in a row Ford has earned two of the three awards.

“Great way to start the year, very complex and challenging to reinvent an icon. For two years been hearing, ‘Don’t mess this up,’” Kumar Galhotra with Ford said.

NACTOY said 2021 has been a significant year in automotive history. Analysts said these types of award shows give buyers an independent evaluation of what’s available.

“Really interesting that all these awards come from different perspectives,” principal analyst IHS Markit Stephanie Brinley said.

As consumer preferences evolve, this year’s finalists included the most electric vehicles ever.

“Their job might even be more difficult next year because we do expect in 2022 to see more new vehicles introduced than we did see in 2021. So they may have an even tougher job next year,” Brinley said.

The award show was held at Huntington Place and was a taste of what’s to come.

Read: 2022 NACTOY Awards winners: Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco

2022 North American Car of the Year winner (Honda Civic)

Honda Civic (NACTOY)

2022 North American Truck of the Year winner (Ford Maverick)

2022 Ford Maverick 2L-EcoBoost AWD Lariat. Preproduction vehicle with optional equipment shown. Available fall 2021. (Ford Motor Company)

Ford Bronco (2022 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year winner)

2022 Ford Bronco in Eruption Green. Available equipment shown. (NACTOY)

Read: 2021 NACTOY Awards winners: Hyundai Elantra, Ford F-150, Ford Mustang Mach-E

North American Car of the Year finalists

  • Honda Civic (winner)
  • Lucid Air
  • Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

North American Truck of the Year finalists

  • Ford Maverick (winner)
  • Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • Rivian R1T

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists

  • Ford Bronco (winner)
  • Genesis GV70
  • Hyundai IONIQ 5

Read: More automotive news

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter