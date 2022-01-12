Morning Briefing Jan. 12, 2022: Accused Oxford shooter has another court hearing; Study finds cannabis can block COVID

Ethan Crumbley appears via video for a probable cause conference court hearing on Jan. 7, 2022.

Ethan Crumbley has another court hearing Wednesday after he was bound over for trial on terrorism and murder charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Learn more here.

A new study published by researchers at Oregon State University found hemp compounds have the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.

Read more here.

Michigan’s record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop, state health officials said Tuesday, while urging residents to help control the height of the crest.

Ad

Read the report here.

A defendant from Hamtramck was asked why he hasn’t been keeping the walkway clear near his home, but his situation didn’t garner any sympathy from the judge.

See the report here.

A strong majority of Michigan voters support the decision to charge the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Learn more here.

Weather forecast: Milder Wednesday with afternoon snow

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 44,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 14,841.3 cases over a three-day period.

Ad

The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any that were identified during a Vital Records review, according to the state’s release.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,681,135, including 27,878 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,636,611 cases and 27,822 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.