Morning Briefing Jan. 12, 2022: Accused Oxford shooter has another court hearing; Study finds cannabis can block COVID

Ethan Crumbley has another court hearing today: Here’s why
Ethan Crumbley has another court hearing Wednesday after he was bound over for trial on terrorism and murder charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School.
Study: Cannabis compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells
A new study published by researchers at Oregon State University found hemp compounds have the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.
Michigan projects COVID-19 surge won’t peak for some weeks
Michigan’s record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop, state health officials said Tuesday, while urging residents to help control the height of the crest.
Hamtramck judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient over blight: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’
A defendant from Hamtramck was asked why he hasn’t been keeping the walkway clear near his home, but his situation didn’t garner any sympathy from the judge.
Poll: Michigan voters support charging parents in Oxford High School shooting
A strong majority of Michigan voters support the decision to charge the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.
Weather forecast: Milder Wednesday with afternoon snow
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 44,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 14,841.3 cases over a three-day period.
The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any that were identified during a Vital Records review, according to the state’s release.
Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,681,135, including 27,878 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,636,611 cases and 27,822 deaths, as of Friday.
Read the latest COVID report here.