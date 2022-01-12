38º

Local News

Morning Briefing Jan. 12, 2022: Accused Oxford shooter has another court hearing; Study finds cannabis can block COVID

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
Ethan Crumbley appears via video for a probable cause conference court hearing on Jan. 7, 2022. (WDIV)

Ethan Crumbley has another court hearing today: Here’s why

Ethan Crumbley has another court hearing Wednesday after he was bound over for trial on terrorism and murder charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Learn more here.

Study: Cannabis compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells

A new study published by researchers at Oregon State University found hemp compounds have the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.

Read more here.

Michigan projects COVID-19 surge won’t peak for some weeks

Michigan’s record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop, state health officials said Tuesday, while urging residents to help control the height of the crest.

Read the report here.

Hamtramck judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient over blight: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’

A defendant from Hamtramck was asked why he hasn’t been keeping the walkway clear near his home, but his situation didn’t garner any sympathy from the judge.

See the report here.

Poll: Michigan voters support charging parents in Oxford High School shooting

A strong majority of Michigan voters support the decision to charge the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Learn more here.

Weather forecast: Milder Wednesday with afternoon snow

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 44,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 14,841.3 cases over a three-day period.

The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any that were identified during a Vital Records review, according to the state’s release.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,681,135, including 27,878 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,636,611 cases and 27,822 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email