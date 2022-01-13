Drunk woman pours out drink after backing into Troy police car during traffic stop, officials say

TROY, Mich. – Officials said a drunk driver backed into a Troy police car during a traffic stop and poured her alcoholic beverage on the ground when officers asked about it.

Police made the traffic stop at 10:22 p.m. Jan. 3 at Dequindre and Big Beaver roads in Troy, authorities said.

A 35-year-old Macomb woman committed several traffic violations in her 2019 Lincoln Nautilus before being pulled over, according to police.

When she came to a stop for officers, the woman placed the Nautilus in reverse and rolled backward into the bumper of the squad car, officials said.

The woman talked very fast, slurred her speech and had trouble concentrating while speaking to officers, they said. She couldn’t provide a driver’s license, either, according to authorities.

Ad

Police said they asked the woman about a plastic cup containing blue liquid in the cup holder, and she told them it was her Smirnoff drink. She poured it out on the ground at her feet, they said.

Officers asked the woman to perform several sobriety evaluations, but they said she performed poorly. She submitted to a breath test that showed a blood-alcohol content of .107%, police said.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, where a chemical breath test yielded results of .10%, according to officials.

She is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, no OPS on person and open intoxicant.