Teen charged after allegedly threatening to assault student with gun at Lincoln High School

WARREN, Mich. – A 15-year-old Lincoln High School student is facing several felony charges after allegedly flashing a firearm at another student during class and threatening to assault her.

According to authorities, at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, a student notified a school resource officer that another student, a sophomore, threatened to pistol-whip her in class. At least two other students reported that they had seen what they described as a pistol.

The school resource police officer notified law enforcement, and he and another officer responded to the classroom incident. Officials say the accused 15-year-old boy attempted to flee on foot when confronted by officers, but was taken into police custody without incident.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday authorized four charges against the teenage boy:

Assault with a dangerous weapon -- a 4-year felony

Carrying a concealed weapon -- a 5-year felony

Violation of a weapons free school zone -- a 4-year felony

Intentional school threat -- a 1-year misdemeanor

Police said Thursday that a gun was not recovered from the scene or the accused teen. Authorities said Wednesday that they did find an empty magazine, however.

Lincoln High School, within the Van Dyke Public Schools district, shifted to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday following the incident. The school went into a brief lockdown Wednesday after police were notified of the alleged threat.

The 15-year-old boy is being held at the Macomb County Youth Home pending a court hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in juvenile court, officials said.

