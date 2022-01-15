Royal Oak police: Suspects in stolen Jeep out of Ohio tried to carjack Dodge Challenger; shot fired

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking Saturday morning in the parking lot of Royal Express Coney Island in the 1800 block of 11 Mile Road.

Royal Oak police said officers responded about 10:49 a.m. to the report of an attempted carjacking of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat in the parking lot. The suspects broke the window to the vehicle but were unsuccessful with stealing it and instead fled, police said.

However, they returned to the parking lot minutes later and approached the Challenger again, police said. The owner of the vehicle confronted the suspects and attempted to stop them. One suspect took out a gun and shot at the vehicle owner but missed, police said. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The restaurant was not open at the time, police said, and the owner of the vehicle along with two delivery drivers were the only ones at the business.

One suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build wearing all black. The second suspect is described as a Black male with braids, a light mustache, and a small beard. Both suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-20s, police said.

The suspects ultimately fled driving a black 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with Ohio plates (JCV 8038) headed eastbound on 11 Mile Road. The Jeep is reported stolen out of Ohio.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500.