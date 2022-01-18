1 arrested after shots fired at deputies on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person has been taken into custody after shots were fired at deputies on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 18) at Harper and Whittier avenues, officials said.

Authorities said they made a traffic stop in the area because a vehicle was speeding and driving erratically. Shots were fired at Wayne County deputies, but nobody was injured, police said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, according to officials.

Detroit police and deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.