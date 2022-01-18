Former Michigan State football star Malik McDowell accused of being naked in public, attacking officer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Former Michigan State football star Malik McDowell has been arrested in Florida on accusations that he walked naked into a children’s learning center and attacked an officer.

Officials said McDowell, 25, was exposing himself when he went into the learning center in Deerfield Beach. When police responded to the scene, McDowell attacked and injured an officer, according to authorities.

He has been charged with aggravated battery of an officer, resisting arrest and exposing sexual organs in public.

McDowell was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, but he never took the field because of a non-football injury. He was waived in 2018.

In 2019, McDowell was sentenced to a year in jail following a fight with a police officer at a gas station in Lathrup Village.

Ad

The Cleveland Browns took a chance on McDowell this season, and he made 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in 15 games.

McDowell played at Michigan State from 2014-2016, racking up 88 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He is still a Michigan resident.

Officials said McDowell will be released on bond.

Surveillance footage of the alleged incident is being reviewed.