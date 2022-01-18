29º

Update: Water main break leaves frozen pond on Detroit’s westside

Water is deep, ice is getting thicker

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The water has gone down about an inch or so, but it stopped; The damage is done.

The water is deep, and the ice is thicker as everything in the neighborhood is frozen solid, including a kids scooter.

“Oh my God,” said Ashley Preston, a neighborhood resident. “It’s been hectic. You cant even get to your house. I couldn’t even bring my baby as I had to drive on the grass just to get to the house.”

Tire marks are on the sidewalk and grass areas for people to maneuver through the icy street.

The water board was able to stop the leak. Now it’s just getting all of the ice and freezing water out of the street.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

