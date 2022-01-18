Update: Water main break leaves frozen pond on Detroit’s westside

The water has gone down about an inch or so but it then stopped. The damage is done. The water is deep and the ice is thicker as everything in the neighborhood is frozen solid, including a kids scooter.

“Oh my God,” said Ashley Preston, a neighborhood resident. “It’s been hectic. You cant even get to your house. I couldn’t even bring my baby as I had to drive on the grass just to get to the house.”

Tire marks are on the sidewalk and grass areas for people to maneuver through the icy street.

The water board was able to stop the leak. Now it’s just getting all of the ice and freezing water out of the street.