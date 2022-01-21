Woman with serious burns removed from second-floor bedroom of burning Detroit home

Damage from a house fire on Wisconsin Street in Detroit on Jan. 21, 2022.

DETROIT – A woman with burns on more than half of her body was removed from a second-floor bedroom of a burning Detroit home on Friday, firefighters said.

Officials were called around 10 a.m. Friday (Jan. 21) to a home in the 18600 block of Wisconsin Street on Detroit’s west side.

Firefighters said they removed a 75-year-old woman from a bedroom on the second floor of the burning building.

The woman has burns on more than 50% of her body, authorities said. She is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it was accidental.

Here are some photos from the scene:

The scene of a Jan. 21, 2022, house fire on Wisconsin Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

Smoke billowing from the windows of a house on Wisconsin Street in Detroit on Jan. 21, 2022. (WDIV)

Firefighters battle a fire at a house on Wisconsin Street in Detroit on Jan. 21, 2022. (WDIV)