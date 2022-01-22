19º

Local News

Morning Briefing Jan. 22, 2022: Farmington Hills police save guinea pigs from winter cold; Body of missing Brendan Santo recovered

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Guinea pigs. (Pixabay) (Pixabay)

Farmington Hills police save nearly a dozen guinea pigs abandoned in freezing cold

A 911 call in Farmington Hills led officers to nearly a dozen guinea pigs abandoned in the freezing cold.

See the story here.

Body believed to be Brendan Santo recovered by dive team

The body of Brendan Santo was found Friday, Jan. 21, in an area of the Red Cedar River full of debris, but what led law enforcement to the location?

Learn more here.

Tom Brady vs. Matthew Stafford: Choose your quarterback

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady will face off against Matthew Stafford and his Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round at 3 p.m. Sunday.

So, who are Michiganders rooting for?

Read more here.

Ford brings new high-tech security system into cars and trucks

Ford teamed up with the ADT Security company to create a new company called Canopy that will connect area vehicles in an effort to stop onlookers.

See more here.

Port Huron elementary school teacher assigns ‘culturally insensitive’ coloring sheet on MLK Day

Annual tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took a controversial turn in the Port Huron Area School District this week.

See the story here.

Weather forecast: Cold Saturday with scattered snow

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 33,551 new cases of COVID-19 and 210 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 16,775.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 79 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,866,267, including 29,190 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,832,716 cases and 28,980 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

