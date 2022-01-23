Police: Man dies after being shot several times at Detroit restaurant

Police say a man was shot several times at a restaurant in Detroit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dispute reportedly broke out between two people at around 10:47 p.m. at Finger Licken’ on Livernois just south of 7 Mile Road. Detroit police say a man was shot several times amid the altercation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter fled the scene following the shooting, officials said.

No other details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

