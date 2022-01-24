21º

1 arrested after man calls 911 to say he’d been shot in the head, Adrian police say

Shooting victim taken to hospital with head, abdomen injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

ADRIAN, Mich. – One person was taken into custody after a man called 911 to report he’d been shot in the head, according to Adrian police.

Officials said the call came in at 1:26 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 23) from the 300 block of Toledo Street in Adrian.

A man told 911 that he had been shot in the head, so firefighters rushed him to a nearby hospital. Police said he was undergoing surgery with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

Authorities said they identified a suspected shooter and took that person into custody. The suspect is being held at the Lenawee County Jail.

