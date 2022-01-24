1 arrested after man calls 911 to say he’d been shot in the head, Adrian police say

ADRIAN, Mich. – One person was taken into custody after a man called 911 to report he’d been shot in the head, according to Adrian police.

Officials said the call came in at 1:26 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 23) from the 300 block of Toledo Street in Adrian.

A man told 911 that he had been shot in the head, so firefighters rushed him to a nearby hospital. Police said he was undergoing surgery with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

Authorities said they identified a suspected shooter and took that person into custody. The suspect is being held at the Lenawee County Jail.