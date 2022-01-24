Driver dies after crashing into another car, causing fire on I-96 in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A driver was killed overnight when he crashed into the back of another car, causing his vehicle to catch fire on I-96 in Detroit, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 2:50 a.m. Monday (Jan. 24) to westbound I-96 near West Grand Boulevard.

Officials said a man was driving on the freeway when he rear-ended another car in the left lane. The impact caused both cars onto the right shoulder, according to authorities.

The man’s car caught fire on the shoulder, state police said. Detroit firefighters were already at the scene when MSP received the call.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital by Detroit EMS, authorities said. The man who caused the crash was pronounced dead, according to MSP.

The woman whose car was struck from behind has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.