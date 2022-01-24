17º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver dies after crashing into another car, causing fire on I-96 in Detroit, police say

Second driver taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Firefighters, Detroit Fire Department, DFD, Michigan State Police, MSP, Crash, Car Crash, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, I-96, Grand Boulevard
Lines pained on the center of a road. (Pexels)

DETROIT – A driver was killed overnight when he crashed into the back of another car, causing his vehicle to catch fire on I-96 in Detroit, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 2:50 a.m. Monday (Jan. 24) to westbound I-96 near West Grand Boulevard.

Officials said a man was driving on the freeway when he rear-ended another car in the left lane. The impact caused both cars onto the right shoulder, according to authorities.

The man’s car caught fire on the shoulder, state police said. Detroit firefighters were already at the scene when MSP received the call.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital by Detroit EMS, authorities said. The man who caused the crash was pronounced dead, according to MSP.

The woman whose car was struck from behind has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email