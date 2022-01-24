Police: 2 boys killed, 3 hurt when pickup runs through stop sign, crashes in Livingston County

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two teenagers were killed and three others were hospitalized over the weekend when a pickup truck went through a stop sign and caused a collision in Livingston County, deputies said.

Officials with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were called at 10:51 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 22) to the intersection of South Hacker and McClements roads in Genoa Township, near the border of Brighton.

A 16-year-old Fowlerville boy was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck east on McClements Road toward South Hacker Road, according to authorities. There were three other 16-year-old boys, all from Howell, riding in the pickup truck as passengers, police said.

When the pickup truck got to the intersection, it failed to stop and crashed into a 1998 Honda Civic, which was heading south on South Hacker Road, officials said. The Civic was being driven by a 19-year-old South Lyon man.

Livingston County deputies said the collision caused the F-150 to leave the roadway and overturn. The driver and one of his passengers were ejected from the pickup truck, according to authorities.

Officials said both of the boys ejected from the truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two remaining passengers in the F-150 were taken to Providence Hospital in Novi with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Nobody in the F-150 was wearing a seat belt, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Civic was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Deputies shut down the roadway for about four and a half hours to investigate the crash and clean up the scene, they said.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash. Livingston County deputies continue to investigate.