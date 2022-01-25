Suspect wanted for killing 64-year-old clerk arrested

Detroit police have arrested the man they say gunned down a liquor store clerk last week on Detroit's west side, and it's not the only crime he's accused of committing.

The store employees did not want to go on camera, but they told local 4 that they were very happy when they got word that an arrest in the murder of their friend and co-worker was made.

It was a cold-blooded killing.

Video from inside Andy’s Market on James Couzens Freeway Jan. 17 shows the moments before the shooting.

What you don’t see is 64-year-old Behnam Rasho walking out of the register area and the man in the video player above opening fire.

Police say that the man pointed the gun at another employee, forced them to open the registers, and then took off with cash.

Rasho died at the scene.

The week-long manhunt ended when members of the Detroit Police Special Response Team, the 8th Precinct, and undercovers were able to track the suspect down.

Police say the man arrested is also responsible for a robbery at the Golden Beauty Supply shop on 7 Mile.

The man should be arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 25. At that time, everyone will learn a lot more about the suspect.