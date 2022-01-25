Taylor High School locked down after threatening note found in bathroom

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after someone discovered a threatening note in a bathroom.

School officials said police were notified at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25), and they are investigating the situation.

Nobody will be allowed to enter the high school until the all-clear is given, officials said. Anyone who arrives at the high school should wait in their vehicles in the rear parking lot while police complete their investigation.

School officials said thorough investigations have been completed for previous threats, and students who make these threats will continue to be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”