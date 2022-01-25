22º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Taylor High School locked down after threatening note found in bathroom

Police called to investigate threat

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Taylor, Wayne County, Local, Taylor High School, Threat, School Threat, Michigan Schools, Schools, Education, Taylor Police, Taylor Police Department, Taylor High School Threat, Threatening Note
Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich.Taylor High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after someone discovered a threatening note in a bathroom.

School officials said police were notified at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25), and they are investigating the situation.

Nobody will be allowed to enter the high school until the all-clear is given, officials said. Anyone who arrives at the high school should wait in their vehicles in the rear parking lot while police complete their investigation.

School officials said thorough investigations have been completed for previous threats, and students who make these threats will continue to be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email