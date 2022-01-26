Senior apartment complex catches fire on I-75, East Warren Avenue

Fire units responded to a high-rise apartment fire Monday (Jan. 25) at a senior living facility on I-75 and East Warren. Residents were evacuated as some sat in their cars while others were standing outside. The Fire Department did fast and professional work as they swiftly got water upstairs to the ninth floor where the fire had risen; the fire was contained to that one floor as residents continued to make their way outside.

DETROIT – Fire units responded to a high-rise apartment fire Tuesday at a senior living facility in Detroit.

A fire broke out Tuesday night at a senior apartment complex on I-75 and East Warren Avenue.

Residents were evacuated from the building. Some sat in their cars while others stood outside.

The fire department worked quickly to get water upstairs on the ninth floor, where the fire had risen. The flames were reportedly contained to that one floor.

Seniors who heard the alarm were told to evacuate the high-rise.

“I just heard the alarm go off, and then my wife and I came outside from the fifth floor, and we sat on down,” said resident William Hagwood.

No injuries have been reported from the fire as of Tuesday night.

