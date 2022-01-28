Howell insurance agent embezzles $375,000 from her clients, sentenced to 1 year in jail

HOWELL, Mich. – A Howell insurance agent who embezzled nearly $375,000 from her clients has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Between 2015 and 2018, Alicia Holbrook-Bloink, 44, of Holbrook Insurance Agency LLC, took money from clients who had paid in full and forged finance agreements with premium finance companies to ensure her clients had the policy issued while she used their money, according to authorities.

The contracts were regularly not paid, and insurance policies would be canceled, often without her clients knowing, officials said.

She used the scheme to embezzle nearly $375,000 from her clients, authorities said. The case was referred to the Michigan Attorney General after several people filed complaints.

Holbrook-Bloink pleaded guilty in December 2021 to conducting a criminal enterprise. Her corporation pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement, identity theft and tax evasion, officials said.

On Thursday, Chief Judge Michael Hatty sentenced Holbrook-Bloink to one year in jail and three years of probation. Restitution will be addressed during a June 10 hearing, according to officials.

“When the people we hire to protect our assets choose instead to pocket our money, there must be consequences,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.