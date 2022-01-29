Suspect in custody after shots fired during St. Clair Shores police chase

St. Clair Shores – Police vehicles leave the scene on Jefferson Avenue and Revere Street, where a police chase ended.
Shots were fired, and a suspect was injured and taken into custody. The man was shot at least one time, and he is alive but injured.
No reason as to why the suspect was running or what the police wanted him for.
It was originally thought that there could be more than one suspect, which is why the Michigan State police have their chopper up, circling the area with the spotlight shining down on the scene.
Assist to St Clair Shores 01/28/2022 at 8:57 PM— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 29, 2022
Revere/Jefferson- St Clair Shores
MSP is assisting St Clair Shores PD with a pursuit involving shots fired. Expect a large police presence including Trooper 2. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Yem9GPYPbV
Troopers and local police are clearing people standing around the scene as the suspect is not in custody. Again, please avoid the area. 2/— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 29, 2022
Update: Suspect is in custody. More information will be released by the investigating agency. Thank you to those in the area that stayed away from the scene so officers could resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/Ka2mXMH7Ip— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 29, 2022