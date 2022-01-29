Suspect in custody after shots fired during St. Clair Shores police chase

A police chase in St. Clair Shores ends with shots fired. Police say the suspect has been taken into custody. Local 4′s Jason Colthorp is live at the scene.

St. Clair Shores – Police vehicles leave the scene on Jefferson Avenue and Revere Street, where a police chase ended.

Shots were fired, and a suspect was injured and taken into custody. The man was shot at least one time, and he is alive but injured.

No reason as to why the suspect was running or what the police wanted him for.

It was originally thought that there could be more than one suspect, which is why the Michigan State police have their chopper up, circling the area with the spotlight shining down on the scene.

Assist to St Clair Shores 01/28/2022 at 8:57 PM

Location:

Revere/Jefferson- St Clair Shores

Synopsis:

MSP is assisting St Clair Shores PD with a pursuit involving shots fired. Expect a large police presence including Trooper 2. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Yem9GPYPbV — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 29, 2022

Troopers and local police are clearing people standing around the scene as the suspect is not in custody. Again, please avoid the area. 2/ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 29, 2022