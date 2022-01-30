Morning Briefing Jan. 30, 2022: 2 hurt in shooting at Farmington Hills hookah lounge; Officer-related shooting under investigation in St. Clair Shores

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday that resulted in two people being injured.

See the report here.

New video is giving a different perspective of an officer-related shooting that happened on Friday night in St. Clair Shores.

See the story here.

Authorities discovered more than 160 dogs at a rural property near Traverse City after arriving to enforce blight violations.

Read more here.

Gusty winds and falling temperatures plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out after a powerful nor’easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

Ad

Learn more here.

Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.

Read the report here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 26,309 new cases of COVID-19 and 173 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 13,154.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 121 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,959,371, including 29,778 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,933,062 cases and 29,605 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Ad

Read the latest COVID report here.