17º

Local News

Morning Briefing Jan. 30, 2022: 2 hurt in shooting at Farmington Hills hookah lounge; Officer-related shooting under investigation in St. Clair Shores

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
(KPRC/File)

2 hospitalized, 2 suspects wanted after shooting at hookah lounge in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday that resulted in two people being injured.

See the report here.

St. Clair Shores police investigating officer-related shooting

New video is giving a different perspective of an officer-related shooting that happened on Friday night in St. Clair Shores.

See the story here.

More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in Northern Michigan

Authorities discovered more than 160 dogs at a rural property near Traverse City after arriving to enforce blight violations.

Read more here.

After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out

Gusty winds and falling temperatures plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out after a powerful nor’easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

Learn more here.

Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.

Read the report here.

Weather forecast: Slippery Sunday morning, then not as cold

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 26,309 new cases of COVID-19 and 173 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 13,154.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 121 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,959,371, including 29,778 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,933,062 cases and 29,605 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email