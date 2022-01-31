Morning Briefing Jan. 31, 2022: A big snow forecast for Metro Detroit this week

Here is the snowy forecast for Metro Detroit. For more weather coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local 4Casters are tracking a potentially massive (relatively speaking) snowfall for later this week -- here’s what you’ll want to know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday and Thursday for all of Metro Detroit. This will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as a big winter storm takes aim at Metro Detroit midweek. We will likely see rain showers first and those will begin sometime after the sun sets Tuesday evening. The first wave of this storm will be moving in from the south and could be some steady and heavy rain at time Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The changeover to snow will happen early Wednesday and we should be into the snow most of the day Wednesday bringing about 6 inches of new snow to the area. Temps will be dropping from the mid 30s Wednesday morning into the upper 20s by Wednesday afternoon and evening. That will keep the storm bringing the snow instead of rain and it will keep stacking up as we head through Thursday.

Thursday will be snowy and dangerous with an additional 4-8 inches possible on Thursday making the storm totals for Metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday from 8-14 inches of new snow. This would be our biggest winter storm and mess of the year with snow showers finally fading Thursday night or early Friday morning.

A woman was struck by a car and killed over the weekend in a parking lot in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Officials were called around 1:20 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 30) to the parking lot of Nino Salvaggio on Telegraph Road.

Police said an 83-year-old man was driving a Lincoln MKC east through the back parking lot of the store when he struck a 50-year-old woman, who was walking.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to authorities. Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash, police said. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Michigan reported 26,309 new cases of COVID-19 and 173 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 13,154.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 121 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,959,371, including 29,778 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,933,062 cases and 29,605 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.