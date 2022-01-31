Multiple snow days possible in SE Michigan this week: How to check school closings

Abbey Eilerman,, left, and Jimmy Mundell build a snow figure in the Sunken Garden along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out onto the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Snow days -- or virtual days -- are highly likely this week, perhaps even for multiple days, with a big snowstorm on the horizon in Southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday and Thursday for all of Metro Detroit. This will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as a big winter storm takes aim at Metro Detroit midweek.

Snow totals over the two days could top more than 14 inches of snow in some areas. Which means school closings are likely Wednesday thru Friday.

