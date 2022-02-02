Man steals money, employee’s cellphone during Detroit dollar store robbery, police say

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man who stole money and an employee’s cellphone during a robbery at a dollar store.

The robbery happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday (Jan. 31) at a dollar store in the 3400 block of Grand River Avenue in Detroit, according to authorities.

A man walked behind the counter and placed his hand in his pocket, as though he was armed, police said. He ordered the 25-year-old woman working at the counter to open the cash register, officials said.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and the woman’s cellphone before fleeing on foot, according to police.

He was 35-50 years old and 6 feet tall with a medium build, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black and white Raiders jacket, a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray Nike sweatpants and white gym shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.