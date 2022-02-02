Watch: What road conditions look like from the driver’s seat as snow falls across Metro Detroit

Road conditions on I-75 near Clarkston at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

All that snow comes after a night of rain, which makes travel tricky throughout the area. Local 4′s Tim Pamplin is monitoring the roads and has a live look at areas in Metro Detroit in every newscast.

We’re also receiving videos from other Local 4 team members and will be sharing those as well.

This article will be updated with the latest videos throughout the day.

Road conditions in Oakland County at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2022

Road conditions on Rochester Road in Troy after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday

Road conditions on I-75 near Clarkston at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

A look at the road conditions on I-75 near Clarkston at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

