Watch: What road conditions look like from the driver’s seat as snow falls across Metro Detroit

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.
All that snow comes after a night of rain, which makes travel tricky throughout the area. Local 4′s Tim Pamplin is monitoring the roads and has a live look at areas in Metro Detroit in every newscast.
We’re also receiving videos from other Local 4 team members and will be sharing those as well.
This article will be updated with the latest videos throughout the day.
View: Live traffic map
Road conditions in Oakland County at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2022
Road conditions on Rochester Road in Troy after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday
Road conditions on I-75 near Clarkston at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
