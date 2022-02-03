Man robs 2 Detroit dollar stores 41 minutes apart, police say

A person linked to two armed robberies in Detroit on Feb. 2, 2022.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man they say robbed two dollar stores in less than an hour.

Dollar General robbery

The first robbery happened around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 2) at the Dollar General in the 1500 block of East Jefferson Avenue, according to authorities.

The man walked up to the counter, acted as if he had a weapon and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away in a black Jeep with Arkansas license plate number ACA60X, officials said.

A vehicle linked to an armed robbery in Detroit on Feb. 2, 2022. (WDIV)

Family Dollar robbery

At 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, a man robbed the Family Dollar store in the 2200 block of West Davison Street, according to police.

He walked up to the counter, pretending he was armed, and demanded money from the cash register, authorities said.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both robberies. He was about 35 years old and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored skull cap, a surgical mask, a multi-colored zip-up coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or 313-596-1040, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.