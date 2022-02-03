22º

Morning Briefing Feb. 3, 2022: Here are some shoveling safety tips ahead of more snowfall

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Gerry Groh of Annapolis, Md., shovels a sidewalk in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Shoveling snow can put your heart at risk: Doctor shares what to watch out for

The first big snow of the season is the most dangerous, because your heart is nearly a year older than the last time you shoveled that much snow. Shoveling snow is stressful on your heart, your blood pressure and your heart rate.

Here’s what to look out for.

❄️ View here: Snow totals in SE Michigan on Feb. 2-3, 2022

Weather forecast: Frigid Thursday with more snow expected

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Court knocks Michigan judge, suggests he’s in ‘wrong line of work’

A maverick judge in Michigan known for ripping into criminal defendants is catching criticism again from a higher court.

Read more here.

Biden says IS leader killed during US raid in Syria

The leader of the violent Islamic State group was killed during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. special forces in Syria’s Northwestern Idlib province, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

See the report here.

🏫 Check school closings here

Michigan football dodges disaster by keeping Jim Harbaugh; the ‘why’ doesn’t matter

It doesn’t matter why Jim Harbaugh elected to return as the head coach of Michigan football. What matters is that a program with the momentum of a Big Ten title and playoff appearance avoided the inevitable attrition that comes with a coaching change.

Read the report here.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 18,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 327 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 9,401.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 239 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,999,416, including 30,170 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,980,613 cases and 29,843 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

