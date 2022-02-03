Morning Briefing Feb. 3, 2022: Here are some shoveling safety tips ahead of more snowfall

The first big snow of the season is the most dangerous, because your heart is nearly a year older than the last time you shoveled that much snow. Shoveling snow is stressful on your heart, your blood pressure and your heart rate.

Here’s what to look out for.

Weather forecast: Frigid Thursday with more snow expected

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

A maverick judge in Michigan known for ripping into criminal defendants is catching criticism again from a higher court.

The leader of the violent Islamic State group was killed during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. special forces in Syria’s Northwestern Idlib province, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

It doesn’t matter why Jim Harbaugh elected to return as the head coach of Michigan football. What matters is that a program with the momentum of a Big Ten title and playoff appearance avoided the inevitable attrition that comes with a coaching change.

Michigan reported 18,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 327 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 9,401.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 239 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,999,416, including 30,170 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,980,613 cases and 29,843 deaths, as of Monday.

