Morning Briefing Feb. 3, 2022: Here are some shoveling safety tips ahead of more snowfall

Shoveling snow can put your heart at risk: Doctor shares what to watch out for
The first big snow of the season is the most dangerous, because your heart is nearly a year older than the last time you shoveled that much snow. Shoveling snow is stressful on your heart, your blood pressure and your heart rate.
Court knocks Michigan judge, suggests he’s in ‘wrong line of work’
A maverick judge in Michigan known for ripping into criminal defendants is catching criticism again from a higher court.
Biden says IS leader killed during US raid in Syria
The leader of the violent Islamic State group was killed during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. special forces in Syria’s Northwestern Idlib province, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
Michigan football dodges disaster by keeping Jim Harbaugh; the ‘why’ doesn’t matter
It doesn’t matter why Jim Harbaugh elected to return as the head coach of Michigan football. What matters is that a program with the momentum of a Big Ten title and playoff appearance avoided the inevitable attrition that comes with a coaching change.
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 18,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 327 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 9,401.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 239 identified during a Vital Records review.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,999,416, including 30,170 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,980,613 cases and 29,843 deaths, as of Monday.
