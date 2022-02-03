Police: 18-year-old woman run over by SUV, critically injured in Detroit school parking lot

An 18-year-old woman was critically injured when an SUV ran over her in the parking lot of a Detroit school, police said.

DETROIT – An 18-year-old woman was critically injured when an SUV ran over her in the parking lot of a Detroit school, police said.

The discovery was made around 8:40 a.m. Monday (Jan. 31) in the 15400 block of Maddelein Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.

Th woman was found in “extremely critical condition” near the school and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, officials said.

Investigators determined she had been run over multiple times by a dark-colored SUV before school started, they said.

Police viewed video of the SUV entering school grounds, and they’ve since recovered that vehicle. You can watch that video at the top of this page.

They’re still searching for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1950, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.