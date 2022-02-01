Woman found seriously injured in parking lot of Detroit school, police say

DETROIT – A woman was found seriously injured in the parking lot of a Detroit school early Monday morning before classes began, officials said.

The discovery was made around 8:40 a.m. Monday (Jan. 31) in the 15400 block of Maddelein Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.

School officials said an “unidentified adult” was found near the school and taken to a hospital for medical treatment. She is in “extremely critical condition,” according to Detroit police.

The incident is not related to the school, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.