Search continues for man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend, her sister in Wayne

Saturday (Feb. 5) marks one month since two sisters, Dominique Parchmon and Shyanna Hall, were shot to death in the city of Wayne. Investigators believe Christopher Greer, who at one point dated Dominique, is the shooter. And u-s marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the case.

WAYNE, Mich. – Saturday (Feb. 5) will mark one month since two sisters, Dominique Parchmon and Shyanna Hall, were fatally shot in Wayne.

Investigators believe Christopher Greer, who at one point dated Parchmon, is the shooter.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the case.

Aaron Garcia, supervisory deputy for the United States Marshal said they are determined to find Greer and are working around the clock to make it happen.

Read: Police seek man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend, her sister in Wayne

Ad

They believe people are helping Greer, and those people could eventually face charges of their own.

“There’s two innocent female victims who were shot to death, this case is not going away,” Garcia said.

The pain of losing two sisters isn’t going away either. Dejanique Parchmon said she lost more than just siblings she lost a deep sisterhood.

“...a bond broken that wasn’t supposed to be (broken) so soon,” Dejanique Parchmon said.

Waiting for Greer to be in custody makes grieving even heavier for her and her other sister Shantinique.

“It’s messed up because he’s still walking around and my sisters are not,“ said Shantinique. “I got questions. I just want to know what was his purpose and what was his reason to do it? What did he get out of it exactly? How do you sleep at night knowing that you took the lives of two innocent people?”

“It get harder on us every day, it don’t get any easier, like everybody say ‘take it day by day’ but everyday it gets harder. Everyday you’re waking up to reality knowing that we won’t be able to call them,” Dejanique said.

Ad

Read: Family remembers sisters killed in apparent domestic violence

Their older sister Dominique died on scene but their baby sister Shyanna Hall, who was only 18, died at the hospital. U.S. Marshals said before Hall passed, she told Wayne Police Department Greer was the shooter.

“Christopher Greer is, as far as I’m concerned somebody who does this kind of act, is a coward. He could surrender. He could come in or he could give us a call and we can meet up with him. If not, we’re going to find him,” Garcia said.

Christopher Greer is 32, 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

If you have any information on where Greer is you’re ask to call the U.S. Marshal 24-hour hotline at 313-202-6458 or Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Ad

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.