Family remembers Sisters killed in apparent Domestic violence

WAYNE, Mich – A family continues to mourn after an apparent case of domestic violence robs two sisters of their loved ones, especially Carol Parchmon, the mother of the two victims.

This family just wants this man to turn himself in.

“These are all family and friends,” Parchmon said. “He Took something from us that he will never get back. He left a lot of hurt people.”

30-year-old Dominique Parchmon and her 18-year-old sister Shyanna Hall were believed to have been shot multiple times at the hands of Dominique’s lover, 32-year-old Christopher Lewis Greer.

The incident happened back on Jan. 5 around 9 p.m. at an apartment on Niagara Street in Wayne has been rough on the aunt, Brenda Walters.

“We need answers,” Walters said. “We need to know why. Like, what was the cause of this? We shouldn’t be standing out here doing this. We shouldn’t be hurting.”

After the fatal shots were fired, Greer allegedly took off in Dominque’s Dodge Charger while she died at the scene. Her sister, Shyanna, later died at the hospital.

“For him to do this like he had the right to take their lives, he didn’t,” Parchmon said.

Greer and Dominique are said to have been dating for years now. But, family members say they never saw anything out of the ordinary from the two. Either way, the father of the two girls, Martez Hall, wants justice as soon as possible.

“He killed my babies, and I want him,” Hall said. “I want him. So find him, please.”

To make matters worse, Dominique now leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter of her own.

Greer is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun. US Marshals are now offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.

To leave a tip: 313-202-5458.