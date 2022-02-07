Gardner White takes over former Art Van store, headquarters in Warren

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Furniture and mattress store Gardner White is moving into the iconic former Art Van store, warehouse and corporate office at 14 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren.

Gardner White will be assuming part of the warehouse, while also maintaining its current Auburn Hills Distribution Center. The expanded warehouse space will create more storage space for incoming freight as supply chains remain unpredictable.

“As Michigan’s #1 furniture and mattress retailer, we are proud to make the Warren location our flagship store. We want to thank Warren Mayor Jim Fouts for his support and leadership in making this historic move possible,” said Rachel Stewart, president, Gardner White. “It’s our belief that building a close and vibrant relationship with the communities around our locations is vital to our success. This move will allow us to expand our offerings and comes on the heels of recent store openings in Rochester Hills, Saginaw, and Shelby Township, and upcoming store openings in Taylor and Howell.”

Gardner White will operate 13 stores by early March. It has taken over six former Art Van stores and reopened them in Canton, Rochester Hills, Saginaw and Shelby Township. Next week, the Taylor store will debut, and a Howell location will follow in early March. In addition to the two Warren locations, the company’s other locations include Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Brighton, Novi, Southfield, Taylor and Waterford.

Each Gardner White location includes the Gardner White Design Studio and Clearance Center, with furniture and mattresses for all types of interiors and budgets.

Gardner White is also the presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We believe that the core to our success will be hiring exceptional professionals to work in our stores. Our expansion and success are creating some great career opportunities for talented individuals in all our communities,” Stewart said.

Click here to view a list of job openings at Gardner White.