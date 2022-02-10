Detroit plans to install more speed humps on residential streets: Here’s how to apply

DETROIT – The City of Detroit is asking for the public to share which streets they think officials should put 3,000 new speed humps.

Speed humps may not look like much, but officials say they can make streets much safer. The city installed 5,550 speed humps last year.

James Hannig, Deputy Director of Complete Streets for the Department of Public Works, said more speed humps are necessary.

“There’s been a pretty serious uptick in speeding and reckless driving and unfortunately, crashes, especially involving people walking and people biking,” Hannig said. “So it physically forces a driver to have to slow down and go over it again at a more comfortable speed.”

The city says the speed humps are working.

“People are sharing stories with us all the time in terms of how it’s made a difference in their neighborhood,” Hannig said.

That is why the initiative is continuing into 2022. The city is relying on people living in neighborhoods that need speed humps to apply. Once the applications are received, the city prioritizes them based on their criteria.

“We look at crash history and population density whether there are schools or parks in the area. Whether there are a lot of school-aged children in the area,” Hannig said.

Residents have until Feb. 28 to apply for speed humps on their streets.

Click here to learn how to request speed-humps for your street.

Click here to view a map of speed humps in Detroit.

