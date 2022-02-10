Live stream: Windsor mayor provides update on Ambassador Bridge blockade

The mayor of Windsor is providing an update on the Ambassador Bridge blockade as trucker demonstrations continue to affect traffic between Detroit and Canada.

WINDSOR, Ontario – The mayor of Windsor is providing an update on the Ambassador Bridge blockade as trucker demonstrations continue to stall traffic between Detroit and Canada.

The briefing is expected to begin around 2 p.m. You can watch Mayor Drew Dilkens’ update live in the stream above.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday called for Canadian authorities to resolve the closure and reopen traffic on the bridge.

“My message is simple: Reopen traffic on the bridge,” Whitmer said.

The governor cited the automotive, manufacturing and agricultural industries as examples of Michigan feeling the negative impact of the bridge closure. She called it “unacceptable.”

Thursday (Feb. 10) is the fourth day of demonstrations. Truckers participating in the blockage are protesting Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Issues at the Ambassador Bridge have spilled over to the Blue Water Bridge, where truckers sat in miles-long traffic jams trying to get into Canada.