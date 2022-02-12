Morning Briefing Feb. 12, 2022: ‘Detroit Rams?’ Stafford fans buying odd Super Bowl shirts; Windsor protestors defy court order

‘Detroit Rams?’ Odd Super Bowl shirts sold for Stafford fans
A sports apparel company is capitalizing on Detroit Lions fans’ loyalty to Matthew Stafford, the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams quarterback who for 12 years prior made an appearance in that game seem possible for their home team.
Protesters defy court order to end blockade at Ambassador Bridge
An Ontario judge gave the protesters until 7 p.m. on Friday to clear the area or face being arrested -- but hours past that deadline, the protesters hadn’t gone anywhere.
Hundreds join Dakota High School student in singing of National Anthem
A video of hundreds of kids singing the National Anthem at Dakota High School is going viral for an excellent reason.
Face mask mandates ending for Michigan schools: Are parents ready?
It’s a trend we’ve seen across the country, and it’s picking up momentum in Metro Detroit schools: More counties are planning to lift the orders requiring face masks in schools.
In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5
COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 hit another monthslong delay Friday as U.S. regulators abruptly put the brakes on their efforts to speed review of the shots that Pfizer is testing for youngsters.
Weather forecast: Arctic air returns for Super Bowl weekend
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 5,716 new cases of COVID-19 and 152 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 2,858 cases over the past two days. The deaths announced Friday include 110 identified during a Vital Records review.
Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,032,362, including 30,899 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,026,646 cases and 30,747 deaths, as of Wednesday.
