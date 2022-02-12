Hundreds join Dakota High School student in singing of National Anthem

A video of hundreds of kids singing the National Anthem at Dakota High School is going viral for an excellent reason. You might not notice in the video player above how all the kids are singing along with one young man.

What can I tell you about J.P. Spagnuolo? For one, he may very well be the most popular kid at Dakota High School, and two, he loves to sing.

Spagnuolo had been singing for months between classes, and then two weeks ago, he sang the National Anthem, and seven other students joined in.

“Every day, it started to grow and grow,” said Tracy Tomaszewski

Tomaszewski is J.P.’s one on one at school.

“J.P. would just walk up and sing in front of people, and they all started doing it with him,” Tomaszewski said. “One day he started singing the anthem and other students started following along with him.”

As more and more students joined the anthem every day, Tomaszewski started recording the sing along and sending the videos to J.P.’s mother and father.

“It was the inclusion that made it so nice,” said his mother, Kelly Spagnuolo. “It was so nice that Dakota High School included him.”

After two weeks of singing the National Anthem, the 400-500 students sang a different tune for J.P. on Friday (Feb. 11).

The students found out that Saturday, Feb. 12, is his birthday, so they decided to serenade him with birthday cheer by singing happy birthday.

“One of the kids said another kid, ‘hey, do you want a cupcake?’ And Jim said, ‘no, just being a part of this is good enough,’” said Kelly Spagnuolo. "