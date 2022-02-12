Metro Detroit weather: Arctic air returns for Super Bowl weekend

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Another blast of arctic air is arriving today. We will have a little sunshine, but will still need to bundle up. It becomes more frigid tonight and Sunday morning. A few snowflakes may be around Sunday afternoon. Very cold weather will stick around into early next week, but higher temperatures are on the way for the second half of next week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:35 a.m.

Slippery spots are definitely possible with the colder air that rushed in Friday night. A new layer of snow formed a new layer of ice after freezing overnight.

Temperatures nosedive into the teens by daybreak, and they’ll stay there for the rest of the day.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will hover around 20°F.

Remember to dress in layers and cover your extremities to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

Today’s sunset is at 6:01 p.m.

Ad

Saturday evening will be frigid and partly-to-mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the teens before midnight.

Remember to keep pets indoors and remain safe with space heaters. Saturday night will be frigid and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills near 0°F or subzero, at times, with a calm or light wind.

Snow possible Sunday, Monday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the middle and upper teens. Scattered snow flurries and light snow are possible.

Sunday night will be dangerously frigid with lows near 0°F and wind chills well below zero at times.

Monday will be cold and most cloudy with scattered flurries or light snow. Highs will be in the low 20s.

More seasonable days ahead

Tuesday will be sunnier and more seasonable. Highs will be near 30°F or more.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and milder. Temperatures will rise to the lower middle 40s. Rain showers may develop with breezier conditions.

Ad

Thursday has a chance of rain showers during the day and snow showers after the sun sets. Daytime temps will be in the low and mid 40s. It will become much colder at night after a cold front passes.

Friday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs in the middle 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.